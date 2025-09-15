Sudheer Babu-Sonakshi Sinha's 'Jatadhara' gets release date: Details here
Get ready for Jatadhara, a Telugu-Hindi mystical drama starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, landing in theaters on November 7, 2025.
Co-directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan, the film draws from folk tales linked to the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple and dives into a cosmic battle of good versus evil.
Meet the characters and story of 'Jatadhara'
Sonakshi takes on the role of Dhanapisachini, a goddess who stands for greed, while Sudheer plays a regular guy representing sacrifice and righteousness.
The story mixes spirituality, mythology, and science, with Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Rajeev Kanakala joining in.
The poster teases spiritual energy with its divine foot imagery surrounded by cosmic fire.
When and where to watch 'Jatadhara'
Jatadhara is set for a theatrical release first; streaming or OTT details haven't been announced yet.