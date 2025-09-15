Sudheer Babu-Sonakshi Sinha's 'Jatadhara' gets release date: Details here

Meet the characters and story of 'Jatadhara'

Sonakshi takes on the role of Dhanapisachini, a goddess who stands for greed, while Sudheer plays a regular guy representing sacrifice and righteousness.

The story mixes spirituality, mythology, and science, with Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Rajeev Kanakala joining in.

The poster teases spiritual energy with its divine foot imagery surrounded by cosmic fire.