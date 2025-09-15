LOADING...
Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha's 'Jatadhara' to release on November 7
By Isha Sharma
Sep 15, 2025
01:36 pm
What's the story

The upcoming film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. The movie is set to be released in Hindi and Telugu. The announcement was made by Zee Studios on Monday. The studio shared a motion poster for the film on social media, raising buzz around the project.

Film details

Cast and crew of the film

Directors Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan said, "It's a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny." "Jatadhara is rooted in a folk tale where darkness collides with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with the presence of God." The cast also includes Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Production details

Production details of 'Jatadhara'

The film is a joint production of Zee Studios and Prerna Arora. The production team also includes Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora are the co-producers, while Divya Vijay serves as the creative producer. Bhavini Goswami is the supervising producer, with Zee Music Co handling the soundscape.