Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha's 'Jatadhara' to release on November 7
What's the story
The upcoming film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. The movie is set to be released in Hindi and Telugu. The announcement was made by Zee Studios on Monday. The studio shared a motion poster for the film on social media, raising buzz around the project.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the motion-poster here
From the depths of darkness, the divine rises 💫#Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi 🪔 #JatadharaOnNOV7 🔱#Awakeningbegins#UmeshKrBansal #PrernaArora @zeestudiossouth @shivin7 #ArunaAgarwal #ShilpaSinghal @kejriwalakshay #RaveenaDeshpaande… pic.twitter.com/306nRa6jYP— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) September 15, 2025
Film details
Cast and crew of the film
Directors Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan said, "It's a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny." "Jatadhara is rooted in a folk tale where darkness collides with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with the presence of God." The cast also includes Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.
Production details
Production details of 'Jatadhara'
The film is a joint production of Zee Studios and Prerna Arora. The production team also includes Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora are the co-producers, while Divya Vijay serves as the creative producer. Bhavini Goswami is the supervising producer, with Zee Music Co handling the soundscape.