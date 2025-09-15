Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha's 'Jatadhara' to release on November 7

'Jatadhara' is slated for November 7, 2025 release

By Isha Sharma 01:36 pm Sep 15, 202501:36 pm

The upcoming film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. The movie is set to be released in Hindi and Telugu. The announcement was made by Zee Studios on Monday. The studio shared a motion poster for the film on social media, raising buzz around the project.