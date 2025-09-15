'Craziest eye allergy' forced Sofia Vergara to skip Emmys

Sofia Vergara, the Colombian-American actor known for her role in Modern Family, was unable to attend the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) due to a sudden eye allergy. The 53-year-old star shared on Instagram that she had to rush to the emergency room because of what she described as the "craziest eye allergy" just before leaving for the event.

Social media update The 'Modern Family' actor shared her hospital experience Vergara took to Instagram on Monday to share her hospital experience with her fans. She posted a series of photos, including one that showed her left eye swollen and another where she was seen lying in a hospital bed. "Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER," she wrote in the caption. "Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!"

Presentation plans Vergara was scheduled to present an award at the Emmys Vergara was scheduled to present an award at this year's Emmy Awards, as per a press release from September 9. Other presenters included Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, and Mariska Hargitay, among others. Notably, actor Eric Dane also did not attend despite being announced as a presenter.