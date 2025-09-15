'Craziest eye allergy' forced Sofia Vergara to skip Emmys
What's the story
Sofia Vergara, the Colombian-American actor known for her role in Modern Family, was unable to attend the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) due to a sudden eye allergy. The 53-year-old star shared on Instagram that she had to rush to the emergency room because of what she described as the "craziest eye allergy" just before leaving for the event.
Social media update
The 'Modern Family' actor shared her hospital experience
Vergara took to Instagram on Monday to share her hospital experience with her fans. She posted a series of photos, including one that showed her left eye swollen and another where she was seen lying in a hospital bed. "Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER," she wrote in the caption. "Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!"
Presentation plans
Vergara was scheduled to present an award at the Emmys
Vergara was scheduled to present an award at this year's Emmy Awards, as per a press release from September 9. Other presenters included Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, and Mariska Hargitay, among others. Notably, actor Eric Dane also did not attend despite being announced as a presenter.
Health update
Dane, suffering from ALS, also missed the event
Dane, who was also supposed to present at the Emmys, missed the event. The 52-year-old actor has been living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and was expected to join in celebrating Grey's Anatomy's 20th anniversary. The 2025 Emmy Awards were hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze and saw HBO Max's The Pitt and Apple TV+'s The Studio winning Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series respectively.