Inside Hawkins: Real-life spots that brought 'Stranger Things' to life

Stranger Things has fascinated audiences with its captivating storyline and its nostalgic 1980s setting. Although the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, plays an important part in the series, many real-world locations contribute to the show's mystique. They add layers of authenticity and intrigue, making fans wonder where their favorite scenes were filmed. Here, we take a look at some lesser-known filming sites that have been pivotal in bringing the show's eerie charm alive.

#1 The enigmatic Hawkins National Laboratory The Hawkins National Laboratory is another key location in Stranger Things. In real life, this location is the ex-Georgia Mental Health Institute in Atlanta. From its stark architecture to secluded surroundings, the building makes an ideal stand-in for the secretive lab where much of the show's mystery unfolds. Its use as a filming location adds an authentic touch to scenes involving scientific experiments and government conspiracies.

#2 The quaint town square of Jackson Jackson, Georgia, is the backdrop for most of Hawkins's town square scenes. This quaint little town's charming streets and vintage storefronts perfectly encapsulate 1980s America. Fans visiting Jackson would be able to easily spot familiar spots from the pivotal scenes in Stranger Things, like when characters gather at Melvald's General Store or ride through town on their bikes.

#3 Stone Mountain Park: A natural wonder Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta offers a beautiful natural location for many of the outdoor scenes in Stranger Things. Its vast forests and rough terrain make for the perfect backdrop for the adventurous sequences with Eleven and her friends. The park's varying landscapes contribute to the immersive experience that makes both suspenseful chases and quiet moments of reflection all the more beautiful.

#4 Emory University's Briarcliff Campus: A hidden gem Emory University's Briarcliff Campus doubles as multiple locations throughout Stranger Things. Its historic buildings lend themselves well to various settings within Hawkins Middle School or other institutional environments seen on screen. This versatile campus allows filmmakers flexibility while maintaining continuity across different episodes without sacrificing visual appeal.