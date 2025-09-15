90% celebrity social media followers are bought, reveals Ameesha Patel

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel recently opened up about the trend of celebrities allegedly buying social media followers. Speaking to Zoom, she revealed that 90% of the followers on celebrity accounts with millions of followers are purchased. "It is such a misperception that if you have followers, you are going to get those numbers at the box office," she said.

Celebrity insights Agencies have offered to increase my followers: Patel Patel further revealed that many agencies have approached her with offers to increase her social media followers for a price. "Since years social media could become monetized platform to gain from, there have been agencies that approach you and say (you can get) so many million followers for so many lakh rupees," she said.

Authenticity I want real organic fans, says Patel The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor also emphasized her desire for "real organic fans" rather than bought followers. "The numerous times I was approached to pay and get more followers, I said 'No, I want real organic fans.' I don't want people following because I paid them to." She also revealed that her social media posts are never planned or staged.