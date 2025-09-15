TIFF 2025: Indian film 'Vimukt' wins major award

Film's narrative

Here's what the film is about

Vimukt tells the story of an impoverished elderly couple in rural Madhya Pradesh who are tasked with caring for their cognitively challenged adult son. The villagers threaten their existence, but they find hope in the Maha Kumbh Mela pilgrimage. TIFF's director of programming Robyn Citizen described the film as "about somebody with a cognitive disability and their parents as caretakers living in a community that wants to exclude this young man because he's different."