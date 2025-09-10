Vishal Jethwa on 'Homebound's TIFF screening: 'It's a dream'

Homebound, which also stars Ishaan Khatter , is inspired by an essay by Basharat Peer in The New York Times. It follows two friends trying to return to their village in Uttar Pradesh during the 2020 pandemic-induced lockdown. Jethwa recalled the standing ovation at Cannes and how it encouraged him. "The standing ovation at Cannes gave us courage."

Global impact

'It reminds you why you became an actor'

Jethwa also spoke about how Homebound resonated with audiences from different countries. He said, "When you see people from different countries connecting with the story, crying, and even thanking you, it humbles you." "It reminds you why you became an actor in the first place." The film was earlier screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May and was the closing film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last month.