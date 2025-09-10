Vishal Jethwa on 'Homebound's TIFF screening: 'It's a dream'
What's the story
Vishal Jethwa, who stars in Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed film Homebound, is excited about its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film will be screened on September 10, 11, and 13, after receiving a warm reception at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. "Cannes gave us an overwhelming response. To now be heading to Toronto with Homebound is a dream," he told Mid-Day.
Film's premise
Film follows 2 friends during the pandemic
Homebound, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, is inspired by an essay by Basharat Peer in The New York Times. It follows two friends trying to return to their village in Uttar Pradesh during the 2020 pandemic-induced lockdown. Jethwa recalled the standing ovation at Cannes and how it encouraged him. "The standing ovation at Cannes gave us courage."
Global impact
'It reminds you why you became an actor'
Jethwa also spoke about how Homebound resonated with audiences from different countries. He said, "When you see people from different countries connecting with the story, crying, and even thanking you, it humbles you." "It reminds you why you became an actor in the first place." The film was earlier screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May and was the closing film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last month.