Grace Antony marries composer Aby Tom in quiet ceremony
Malayalam actor Grace Antony and music composer Aby Tom Cyriac got married this Tuesday in a quiet ceremony at Our Lady of Dolours Roman Catholic Church, as reported in sources.
Sharing their wedding photos on Instagram, they kept things simple with the caption: "No Sounds, No lights, No Crowd. Finally we made it. #justmarried."
Grace chose a dusty purple saree and minimal jewelry while Aby went for a floral shirt and beige pants. Only close friends and family were present.
Career highlights of the couple
Friends from the film industry like Rajisha Vijayan and Unni Mukundan sent heartfelt wishes to the couple.
Both based in Kochi, Grace and Aby have been together for nine years—balancing love with busy careers.
Grace made her acting debut in 2016's Happy Wedding. Aby made his debut as an independent composer with Second Innings and as a music director with Paavada (2016) and has worked on over 300 films across several languages.
Their wedding marks a sweet milestone after nearly a decade together.