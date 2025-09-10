Grace Antony marries composer Aby Tom in quiet ceremony

Career highlights of the couple

Friends from the film industry like Rajisha Vijayan and Unni Mukundan sent heartfelt wishes to the couple.

Both based in Kochi, Grace and Aby have been together for nine years—balancing love with busy careers.

Grace made her acting debut in 2016's Happy Wedding. Aby made his debut as an independent composer with Second Innings and as a music director with Paavada (2016) and has worked on over 300 films across several languages.

Their wedding marks a sweet milestone after nearly a decade together.