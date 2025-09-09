Aishwarya Rai approaches court against misuse of her images

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights and prevent the unauthorized use of her name, images, and AI-generated pornographic material. The matter was heard on Tuesday by Justice Tejas Karia, who reportedly indicated that an ad-interim order cautioning the defendants would be passed. Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi represented Rai Bachchan in court.

Legal proceedings Websites profiting using Rai Bachchan's name Sethi told Justice Karia that his client was seeking enforcement of her publicity and personality rights. He presented several websites to the court, arguing that they were making money using Rai Bachchan's name without her consent. "Please see second defendant, Aishwarya Rai wallpapers, photos etc. The third defendant is a collection of T-shirts, her pictures on T-shirts are sold," he reportedly said in court.

Unauthorized usage Case of morphed images Sethi further alleged that many websites are profiting by using Rai Bachchan's name. "They are collecting money on the representation of my association. Screenshots on YouTube where images morphed, these are never images belonging to Aishwarya Rai. Neither she has authorized such images. All AI generated (sic)," he said. He also mentioned that some people were using her images to sell coffee mugs and other items.