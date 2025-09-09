Britney Spears living in 'messy mansion' littered with dog poop?

Pop icon Britney Spears is reportedly living in a "messy mansion" filled with dog feces, causing concern among her friends and family. An insider told Daily Mail that the Toxic singer is "having an episode right now," but those close to her are not planning any intervention despite their worries. The source added, "Those close to her have seen this over and over again."

Family worries 'Her house is a mess...terrified for her future' A family member of the Grammy winner voiced their concerns, stating she is "not doing well at all." They added that her friends and relatives are "terrified for her future." The source revealed, "Her house is a mess. She doesn't clean up after the dogs, she doesn't have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn't functioning like an adult would function."

Social media scrutiny Popstar sparked concern after posting strange video last month Last month, the 43-year-old singer sparked concern among fans after posting a strange video of herself dancing in her cluttered home in Thousand Oaks, California. The floor appeared to be covered in dog poop. In the videos, she sang and danced to Rihanna's 2006 hit Unfaithful and Prince's Kiss, while speaking in a British accent and wearing pajamas. Despite disabling comments on her posts, fans expressed their worries on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).