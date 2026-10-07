'Saved by the Bell's Dennis Haskins's cause of death revealed
What's the story
Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Principal Richard Belding on the iconic sitcom Saved by the Bell, died on September 27 at 75. His death was confirmed by a longtime friend and caretaker. Now, TMZ has reported that he died due to Parkinson's disease, according to his death certificate. Other significant conditions listed include irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Health struggle
He kept his illness private
The karaoke bar Dimples in Burbank, California, where Haskins was a "staple," revealed on Instagram that he had been silently battling Parkinson's disease for the last eight years.
The post also stated that he didn't want to draw attention to his health issues or disclose them to others.
"What do I even say?" he would ask, according to the caption.
Confirmation
Ex-wife reveals he stopped talking to friends
Haskins's ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, later confirmed to TMZ that he had been suffering from Parkinson's before his death.
She said he kept his condition private, even from those closest to him.
Quinones also revealed that he stopped responding to her and friends who reached out about his health while he was at an assisted living facility near the end of his life.
Legacy
His career in detail
Haskins made his debut in Saved by the Bell in 1989, playing Principal Belding.
He reprised this role in Saved by the Bell: The New Class from 1993 to 2000 and then again in a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sketch in 2015.
After he made his onscreen debut on The Dukes of Hazzard (1979), he also appeared in Mad Men (2007), Hot in Cleveland (2010), New Girl (2011), and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014).