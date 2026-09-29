'Saved by the Bell' actor Dennis Haskins dies at 75
What's the story
Dennis Haskins, best known as the beloved principal Mr. Belding in Saved by the Bell, has died at 75. The news was confirmed to WTVC by a longtime friend and caretaker from his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Haskins's agent Jay Schacher told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's a tragic loss." "Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more." "He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans."
Health struggle
He had been battling Parkinson's disease
Dimples Karaoke, a bar in Burbank, California, where Haskins was a regular, revealed on Instagram that he had been battling Parkinson's disease for the last eight years.
The post said he had kept his health struggles private because he didn't want the attention or to have to explain himself.
"What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis," it added.
Career highlights
His career-defining role
Haskins was best known for his role as Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell (1989-93) and its spinoffs.
His character's famous line "Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?" became a defining moment of the show.
Before his TV career, Haskins was heavily involved in campus life at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he helped found the Harlequins theater group.
Early years
His career before 'Saved by the Bell'
Before his acting career took off, Haskins worked as a music manager, agent, and concert promoter.
His first network television appearance was in the 1979 pilot episode of The Dukes of Hazzard.
He later starred in Good Morning Miss Bliss, the precursor to Saved by the Bell.
He is survived by his son Dustin.