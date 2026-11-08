Deol, Juyal cast in 'Ramayana Part Two' for Diwali 2028
Entertainment
Big update for Ramayana fans: Sunny Deol is stepping in as Hanuman, while Raghav Juyal takes on Meghnad in the next chapter of the Ramayana sequel.
The sequel picks up after Sita's abduction and is set for a Diwali 2028 release.
Expect to see Deol in full Hanuman mode, prosthetics and all, as filming continues.
New characters join 'Ramayana Part Two'
Along with familiar faces, Ramayana Part Two will introduce characters like Sugriv, Kumbhakarna, Nala and Nila, Shabari, Tara, Angad, and Trijata.
The story dives deeper into Rama and Sita's exile years and their quest to rescue Sita from Ravana.
No word yet on whether the Luv-Kush storyline will make it into this film (guess we'll have to wait and watch!)