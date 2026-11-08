Deol, Juyal cast in 'Ramayana Part Two' for Diwali 2028

Big update for Ramayana fans: Sunny Deol is stepping in as Hanuman, while Raghav Juyal takes on Meghnad in the next chapter of the Ramayana sequel.

The sequel picks up after Sita's abduction and is set for a Diwali 2028 release.

Expect to see Deol in full Hanuman mode, prosthetics and all, as filming continues.