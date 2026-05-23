Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' becomes fastest Marathi film to 100cr

Deshmukh-run Mumbai Film Company behind hits

This milestone adds to Mumbai Film Company's strong track record under Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

Over the past decade, they've delivered hits like Balak Palak (which won a National Award), Yellow, and Lai Bhaari.

Raja Shivaji also brings together a star-studded cast (Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Genelia herself), making it even more of an event for movie lovers.