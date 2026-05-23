Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' becomes fastest Marathi film to 100cr
Entertainment
Raja Shivaji, directed and led by Riteish Deshmukh, just became the fastest Marathi film to hit ₹100 crore.
The movie's buzz is real: theaters are packed, and fans keep coming back for repeat viewings, making it a cultural moment across Maharashtra and beyond.
Deshmukh-run Mumbai Film Company behind hits
This milestone adds to Mumbai Film Company's strong track record under Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.
Over the past decade, they've delivered hits like Balak Palak (which won a National Award), Yellow, and Lai Bhaari.
Raja Shivaji also brings together a star-studded cast (Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Genelia herself), making it even more of an event for movie lovers.