Rashmika-Vijay's defamation case: Who exactly is in trouble?
What's the story
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently filed a formal complaint through their manager against the spread of false narratives and misrepresentation of facts about their relationship. The move came after their appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, which sparked widespread speculation about their personal lives. A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times the specifics of this complaint.
Relationship turmoil
Allegation of Mandanna breaking down during 'KWK' shoot
One of the major allegations that prompted the complaint was a rumor about Mandanna breaking down during the KWK shoot due to Deverakonda's behavior.
The claim, which circulated on Reddit, suggested that shooting had to be halted for an hour because of this.
The couple's manager also filed a complaint against Instagram pages that recirculated this rumor.
Social media speculation
Rumor about Deverakonda unfollowing Mandanna on social media
Another baseless rumor that fueled the complaint was the claim that Deverakonda had unfollowed Mandanna on social media, indicating a rift between them.
However, the actor has never followed anyone on social media.
This speculation led to posts suggesting "another breakup" or "another divorce is loading."
These posts have also been included in the complaint filed by their team.
Online harassment
Mockery of couple and comparisons to Deepika Padukone's 'KWK' episode
The complaint also mentions several X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts that made alleged objectionable remarks about Mandanna, Deverakonda, and Deepika Padukone.
The posts drew comparisons to Padukone's episode with husband Ranveer Singh, where she claimed to take her time before deciding to marry him.
Furthermore, the internet was flooded with AI-generated content mocking the couple, particularly Deverakonda for making Mandanna propose 100 times.
Specific posts taking on a derogatory tone have been mentioned in the complaint as well.
Official statement
'Team Virosh' issued a press note after filing a complaint
After filing the complaint, Team Virosh issued a press note saying, "While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts."
They clarified that the complaint was not intended to restrict genuine opinions or criticism but rather sought accountability for false information.
Meanwhile, Deverakonda and Mandanna also responded to the controversy on Instagram.