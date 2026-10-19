Deverakonda's reply in 'Koffee With Karan 9' sparks backlash
The new Koffee With Karan nine promo has people talking, but not in a good way.
In the promo for Koffee With Karan 9, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she'd asked Vijay Deverakonda for an entire year.
Vijay's lighthearted reply, "Okay, you ask me a hundred times," came off as dismissive to some viewers and sparked criticism online.
Fans on social media criticize Deverakonda
Fans on social media called out Vijay for his comments, saying it showed an imbalance in their relationship and didn't reflect well on him.
Comments like, "He's kind of humiliating her. I don't understand his attitude. She's more successful than him." popped up, while others questioned if such stories should be shared on big platforms.
The episode also got people drawing parallels with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's appearance on the show, fueling more talk about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship since they married earlier this year.