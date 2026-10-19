Deverakonda's reply in 'Koffee With Karan 9' sparks backlash

The new Koffee With Karan nine promo has people talking, but not in a good way.

In the promo for Koffee With Karan 9, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she'd asked Vijay Deverakonda for an entire year.

Vijay's lighthearted reply, "Okay, you ask me a hundred times," came off as dismissive to some viewers and sparked criticism online.