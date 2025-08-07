Next Article
'Dhadak 2' quick review: A hard-hitting tale of caste politics
Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, just dropped in theaters.
The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as law students navigating an inter-caste romance, tackling tough social issues.
It's a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Pariyerum Perumal (2018).
While it shares thematic elements with the original Dhadak, it is not a direct narrative continuation.
Where to watch 'Dhadak 2'
Right now, Dhadak 2 is only showing in theaters across India—no streaming or digital release has been announced yet.
Here's how netizens are reacting to the film
The movie's getting a lot of love for its honest take on caste politics and strong performances.
Fans called Chaturvedi's role "shaken, moved, and deeply reflective," and many say the story really hits home.