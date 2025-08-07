'Dhadak 2' quick review: A hard-hitting tale of caste politics Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, just dropped in theaters.

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as law students navigating an inter-caste romance, tackling tough social issues.

It's a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

While it shares thematic elements with the original Dhadak, it is not a direct narrative continuation.