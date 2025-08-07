Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' teaser release date is here
Get ready—Anurag Kashyap's new crime drama "Nishaanchi" is dropping its first teaser on August 8, with the movie set to hit theaters September 19.
The film follows twin brothers whose paths explore betrayal and brotherhood, promising a gritty story with plenty of emotional twists.
Aaishvary plays twin brothers in his debut
Making things even more interesting, Aaishvary Thackeray (yes, Bal Thackeray's grandson) stars in his first Bollywood role—actually two roles—as both twins.
One brother is out to protect his love at any cost, while the other gets tangled up in stolen money and tough choices.
Co-written by Kashyap and team, the film dives into redemption and messy family bonds.
Supporting cast, crew, and more
"Nishaanchi" has been in the works since 2016 and is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh with Amazon MGM Studios backing it all the way.
You'll also spot Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.
Add stylish cinematography from Sylvester Fonseca plus music from Arijit Singh and others—and you've got a crime drama that looks set to stand out this year.