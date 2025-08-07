Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom': Apology letter to Tamils fake, producers clarify
Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom faced protests in Tamil Nadu over claims it showed Sri Lankan Tamils negatively.
A supposed apology letter went viral online, but the producers, Sithara Entertainments, have clarified it's fake and they never issued any statement.
The protests, led by Naam Thamizhar Katchi, mainly affected screenings in Trichy and Ramanathapuram.
'Kingdom's box office collection and team response
Even with all the controversy and mixed reviews, Kingdom is holding up well—pulling in over ₹45.90 crore across India.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film marks Mollywood actor Venkitesh's Tollywood debut alongside Deverakonda.
So far, the team hasn't responded directly to protestors and seems focused on celebrating the movie's success.