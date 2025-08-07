'Wednesday' S02 teaser: Tyler's back, and he's bringing danger
Netflix just dropped the teaser for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, landing September 3, 2025.
It opens with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) in a coma after her showdown with Tyler Galpin, while Gomez and Morticia keep watch—Morticia even jokes, "It's the vacation she always dreamed of."
Morticia warns of the dangers ahead
Wednesday wakes up, and things get weird fast: there's Slurp at a snowy Christmas fair, Tyler lurking in disguise, and Enid (Emma Myers) nervously wielding a sword.
Morticia wraps it up with an eerie warning: "Something wicked this way comes."
More 'Wednesday' is on the way!
Fan favorites like Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and Thing (Victor Dorobantu) are back.
This season also welcomes Steve Buscemi as principal Barry Dot, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Addams, Billie Piper as Isadora Capri—and yes, Lady Gaga will appear later on in a mysterious role.
Plus: Netflix has already renewed Wednesday for Season 3 after this midseason break.