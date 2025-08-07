'Wednesday' S02 teaser: Tyler's back, and he's bringing danger

Wednesday wakes up, and things get weird fast: there's Slurp at a snowy Christmas fair, Tyler lurking in disguise, and Enid (Emma Myers) nervously wielding a sword. Morticia wraps it up with an eerie warning: "Something wicked this way comes."

More 'Wednesday' is on the way!

Fan favorites like Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and Thing (Victor Dorobantu) are back.

This season also welcomes Steve Buscemi as principal Barry Dot, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Addams, Billie Piper as Isadora Capri—and yes, Lady Gaga will appear later on in a mysterious role.

Plus: Netflix has already renewed Wednesday for Season 3 after this midseason break.