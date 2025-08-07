Next Article
Yogi Babu-Brahmanandam team up for 'Gurram Paapi Reddy'
Tamil comedy star Yogi Babu is stepping into Telugu cinema for the first time with "Gurram Paapi Reddy."
Directed by Murali Manohar Reddy, the film also features Brahmanandam—so yes, two comedy icons finally sharing the screen.
The cast rounds out with Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, and Motta Rajendran.
Release date, other details awaited
On set, Babu and Brahmanandam hit it off—Brahmanandam even gifted Babu his autobiography as a sign of respect.
The movie itself promises a quirky mix of crime, action, and dark comedy.
If you're into offbeat films or just want to see two legendary comedians team up for the first time, this one's worth keeping an eye on.