'Hamilton' returning to big screen after Disney+ premiere
Hamilton fans, get ready—the original Broadway cast is returning to the big screen!
To celebrate the musical's 10th anniversary, Hamilton will hit theaters in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico on September 5.
Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed the news, bringing back the stage magic that first dropped on Disney+ during lockdown.
How to get tickets for the premiere
The film is also rolling out globally: UK and Ireland on September 26, Australia and New Zealand on November 13.
There's a special premiere at New York's Delacorte Theatre on September 3 as part of Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Want in? Limited advance tickets drop August 11 for a donation, or you can try your luck with a free lottery or standby line—your shot at seeing this iconic show with its original cast up close (well, almost)!