Dhanashree Verma clears air about divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal
Entertainment
Dhanashree Verma, who you might know from her dance videos and reality show Rise and Fall, has cleared the air about her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
She says she never asked for alimony—those rumors are totally false.
Their split actually happened almost a year ago, and she describes it as mutual after four years of marriage.
'I can't date anybody now'
Dhanashree shared that dealing with all the gossip has been tough, especially when people talk without facts.
She put it simply: "Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything?"
Despite feeling hurt by the false stories, she says she still respects Chahal.
She said the experience has made her feel she can't date anybody now.