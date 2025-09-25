Next Article
'They Call Him OG' sequel announced, set in Tokyo
Entertainment
The hit action film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Sujeeth, is officially getting a sequel. The first movie made waves by breaking North American box office records for a Telugu film.
Now, the story continues in Tokyo and has sparked speculation about the start of a new cinematic universe from Sujeeth.
'OG' minted over ₹100 crore on day 1
The original film pulled in over ₹90 crore before release and was expected to cross ₹100 crore on its premiere day—pretty huge numbers.
With the sequel set in Tokyo and links to another big franchise (Saaho), fans are buzzing about what's next.
Director Sujeeth also gave a heartfelt shoutout to his team, crediting them for making all this possible and promising even bigger things ahead.