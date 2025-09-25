5 Ralph Fiennes roles you can't forget

Ralph Fiennes is a versatile actor who has played several memorable roles in his illustrious career. Famous for his ability to slip into any character, Fiennes has given us some unforgettable performances that showcase his range and depth. From playing historical figures to fictional villains, he has done it all. Here are five unforgettable characters played by Fiennes that highlight his extraordinary talent.

#1 Amon Goeth in 'Schindler's List' In Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List, Fiennes plays Amon Goeth, a ruthless Nazi officer. This role is one of Fiennes's most chilling performances, showcasing his ability to portray the darkest aspects of human nature. His portrayal was critically acclaimed and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

#2 Lord Voldemort in the 'Harry Potter' series Fiennes took on the iconic role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, bringing J.K. Rowling's infamous villain to life. His portrayal added depth and complexity to the character, making him both terrifying and charismatic. Fiennes's performance was integral in shaping Voldemort as one of cinema's most memorable antagonists.

#3 M. Gustave in 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' In Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fiennes plays M. Gustave, a charming and eccentric concierge at a famous European hotel. Fiennes brings humor and sophistication to this character, making him both endearing and unforgettable. His performance adds layers to the film's narrative, earning him critical acclaim and a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

#4 Count Almaviva in 'The Magic Flute' In the 2006 adaptation of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute, Fiennes plays Count Almaviva. This role highlights his operatic talents as well as his acting prowess as he plays a nobleman caught in love and intrigue. Fiennes's performance adds depth to this classic story, showcasing his versatility beyond traditional film roles.