Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser coming with Dusshera releases

The much-anticipated film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon , will have its first teaser released next week (October 2 to be exact). The teaser will be screened in theaters with Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, reported Pinkvilla. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and is scheduled for a November 28, 2025, release.

Teaser details Here's what the teaser will look like A source told the portal, "A musical teaser of Tere Ishk Mein with montages of the film will be launched in the coming week, and screen on the big screen with Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari." "The idea of this teaser is to take the audience through the chemistry of two leads - Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The team is confident to grab eyeballs with the hard-hitting yet heartwarming teaser."

Film details Film's music, love story to be highlighted in marketing campaign The source added that AR Rahman's music will be one of the major highlights of Tere Ishk Mein, along with the intense love story between the lead characters. "Tere Ishk Mein follows a long theatrical campaign starting with a teaser, leading to songs, and finally the trailer." "The makers will also look to make optimum use of the festive period - Dussehra and Diwali - to push their marketing assets."