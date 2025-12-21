It's a wrap! Dhanush's 'D54' completes filming

The film's first-look poster , released earlier, showed Dhanush in a barnyard surrounded by dark clouds and fire. The female lead is played by Mamitha Baiju, while the star cast also includes KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Prithvi Pandiarajan. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for this project.

Career highlights

Dhanush's successful year in cinema

This year has been a great one for Dhanush, with his films, both as an actor and director, receiving positive responses from the audience. His projects this year include Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Kuberaa, Idli Kadai, and Tere Ishk Mein. He is also working on D55 under Rajkumar Periasamy and his 56th film under Mari Selvaraj.