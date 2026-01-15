Dhanush-Vignesh Raja's 'D54' gets official title, new poster out
The filmmakers of Dhanush's upcoming project, tentatively called D54, have revealed the official title. The movie will be called Kara and is directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame, under the banner of Vels Film International. To mark Pongal, the team also released a new poster featuring Dhanush in a rugged look.
'Kara' marks Dhanush's collaboration with Raja
The poster read, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." The film's production began in July 2025 and is now nearing completion, with post-production set to start soon. Kara is expected to hit theaters in 2026, with the director's X (formerly Twitter) caption revealing, "An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer."
D54 is Kara. An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer.#D54 is #Kara#கர#కర#करा 🧨#HappyPongal#HappySankranti— Vignesh Raja (@vigneshraja89) January 15, 2026
'Kara' features an ensemble cast and technical team
Kara boasts a star-studded cast, including Mamitha Baiju, Karunas, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, S Rajapandi, M.S. Baskar, Jayaram, and Pritivi Pandiraj. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar while Theni Easwar handles the cinematography. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film is edited by Srijith Sarang.