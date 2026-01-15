Dhanush-Vignesh Raja's 'D54' gets official title, new poster out

Director-actor duo

'Kara' marks Dhanush's collaboration with Raja

The poster read, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." The film's production began in July 2025 and is now nearing completion, with post-production set to start soon. Kara is expected to hit theaters in 2026, with the director's X (formerly Twitter) caption revealing, "An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer."