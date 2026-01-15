LOADING...
Dhanush-Vignesh Raja's 'D54' gets official title, new poster out
Dhanush's upcoming film 'Kara' unveils gritty poster

Dhanush-Vignesh Raja's 'D54' gets official title, new poster out

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 15, 2026
01:26 pm
What's the story

The filmmakers of Dhanush's upcoming project, tentatively called D54, have revealed the official title. The movie will be called Kara and is directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame, under the banner of Vels Film International. To mark Pongal, the team also released a new poster featuring Dhanush in a rugged look.

Director-actor duo

'Kara' marks Dhanush's collaboration with Raja

The poster read, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." The film's production began in July 2025 and is now nearing completion, with post-production set to start soon. Kara is expected to hit theaters in 2026, with the director's X (formerly Twitter) caption revealing, "An emotionally rooted suspense thriller. We are coming this summer."

Twitter Post

See Raja's post here

Film details

'Kara' features an ensemble cast and technical team

Kara boasts a star-studded cast, including Mamitha Baiju, Karunas, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, S Rajapandi, M.S. Baskar, Jayaram, and Pritivi Pandiraj. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar while Theni Easwar handles the cinematography. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film is edited by Srijith Sarang.

