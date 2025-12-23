Next Article
'Dhurandhar 2' is coming—get ready for way more twists and action
Entertainment
Dhurandhar's sequel lands in March 2026, and Naveen Kaushik (aka Donga) says the action, mystery, and manipulation are getting "50 times" bigger.
The first film dropped last December and quickly became India's biggest blockbuster of 2025.
Smashing records and winning fans
Dhurandhar pulled in over ₹857 crore at the box office, outshining hits like Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter One.
Fans can't get enough of its gripping story and standout performances—especially Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.