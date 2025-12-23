Shahid Kapoor to wrap up 'O'Romeo' in January 2026
What's the story
Director Vishal Bhardwaj is set to continue filming his upcoming project O'Romeo at Vrundavan Studios in Malad on Sunday, December 28. The two-day schedule will focus on action and dialogue-heavy scenes featuring lead actor Shahid Kapoor. Co-stars Triptii Dimri and Randeep Hooda will not be part of this leg of the shoot.
Production schedule
'O'Romeo' to resume filming in January 2026
After a short break for New Year's, the production will resume with an eight-day shoot in January 2026. Mid-Day quoted an insider, saying, "That leg will mostly include crowd sequences and scenes with body doubles. If required, the actors may be requested to report for a day or so." Meanwhile, editing of the action thriller is underway to ensure it meets its February release date.
Film details
'O'Romeo' marks Kapoor-Bhardwaj's 4th collaboration
O'Romeo is the fourth collaboration between Bhardwaj and Kapoor. The title was announced in September, along with the first look of the film. Alongside Kapoor, the movie will also star Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.