Shahid Kapoor to wrap up 'O'Romeo' in January 2026

Production schedule

'O'Romeo' to resume filming in January 2026

After a short break for New Year's, the production will resume with an eight-day shoot in January 2026. Mid-Day quoted an insider, saying, "That leg will mostly include crowd sequences and scenes with body doubles. If required, the actors may be requested to report for a day or so." Meanwhile, editing of the action thriller is underway to ensure it meets its February release date.