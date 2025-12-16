'O Romeo': Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia to join Shahid Kapoor

The upcoming film O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri , has reportedly added Tamannaah Bhatia , Vikrant Massey , and Disha Patani to its cast. Bollywood Hungama reported that the movie will be a major ensemble entertainer. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, O Romeo is set for a Valentine's Day release on February 13, 2026.

Film details 'O Romeo': A star-studded venture by Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj O Romeo marks the debut collaboration between Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj. The film's first look was shared by Nadiadwala Grandson on social media, featuring a man in a cowboy hat hiding his face with a tattooed hand. Apart from Kapoor and Dimri, the movie also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal in key roles. Patani will reportedly make a special appearance in the movie.

Film's genre 'O Romeo': A blend of action, drama, and romance O Romeo is expected to be an action-packed thriller with strong drama, picturesque locations, and emotional storytelling. Despite being centered on action, the title and Valentine's Day release suggest a romantic element, as per the outlet. Bhardwaj has previously explored a wide range of genres, from Shakespearean adaptations to gritty thrillers. O Romeo will mark his return to commercial filmmaking.