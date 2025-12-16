'O Romeo': Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia to join Shahid Kapoor
What's the story
The upcoming film O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has reportedly added Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Disha Patani to its cast. Bollywood Hungama reported that the movie will be a major ensemble entertainer. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, O Romeo is set for a Valentine's Day release on February 13, 2026.
Film details
'O Romeo': A star-studded venture by Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj
O Romeo marks the debut collaboration between Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj. The film's first look was shared by Nadiadwala Grandson on social media, featuring a man in a cowboy hat hiding his face with a tattooed hand. Apart from Kapoor and Dimri, the movie also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal in key roles. Patani will reportedly make a special appearance in the movie.
Film's genre
'O Romeo': A blend of action, drama, and romance
O Romeo is expected to be an action-packed thriller with strong drama, picturesque locations, and emotional storytelling. Despite being centered on action, the title and Valentine's Day release suggest a romantic element, as per the outlet. Bhardwaj has previously explored a wide range of genres, from Shakespearean adaptations to gritty thrillers. O Romeo will mark his return to commercial filmmaking.
Previous works
Kapoor and Bhardwaj's successful past collaborations
Kapoor and Bhardwaj have a successful history of working together on films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). O Romeo will be Dimri's first collaboration with Bhardwaj and Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva earlier this year. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film followed a hardened detective whose personality changes after he loses his memory in an accident.