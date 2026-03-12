'Dhurandhar 2' will be bigger than 1st part: Danish Pandor
Danish Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is confident the sequel will top the first film.
Backing up director Ram Gopal Varma's bold claim, he shared that he can vouch for that. It has the material to be an even bigger hit... written beautifully by Aditya sir.
Release date: to be confirmed.
Plot of sequel and other details
This sequel, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy deep undercover in Pakistan's criminal underworld.
Trailer release date and any paid-preview dates have not been specified. It's getting a big worldwide release in five languages just before Eid.
On his experience filming the movie
Pandor said he flew through the script in two days and called it "insane." He described Akshaye Khanna as a "mystery" on set and appreciated Ranveer Singh's supportive energy during filming.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.