'Dhurandhar' beats 'Pushpa 2' to become fastest Hindi film to ₹100cr

Dhurandhar collected ₹111.75 crore in week three alone—outpacing Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which took seven days for the same. Daily earnings soared from ₹22.5 crore on Friday to a high of ₹38.5 crore on Sunday before dipping to ₹16.5 crore Monday. The film has now crossed ₹572 crore in India and boasts a massive worldwide total of nearly ₹877 crore.

How does it stack up?

Not only did Dhurandhar beat Pushpa 2's speed record, but it also outperformed biggies like Pathaan and Chhaava in daily collections through its second and third weeks.

Even with some competition from Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 on Monday, Dhurandhar is still holding strong at the box office—making it one of this year's biggest hits so far!