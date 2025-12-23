'Dhurandhar 2' to have '50 times' more 'action, mystery, manipulation'?

Naveen Kaushik, who took on the role of Donga in the hit film Dhurandhar , has teased what audiences can expect from the sequel. In an interview with Just Too Filmy, he revealed that the second part will feature 50 times more action. The film is set to release on March 19, 2026.

Sequel secrets Kaushik's cryptic hints about 'Dhurandhar 2' Kaushik, who is not a part of the sequel, said, "Aapne Part 1 mein jo dekha hain na... the action, the mystery, the manipulation is going to be ramped up by 50! Because I have seen it being done!" "It is 50 times what is in this one. Shoot sab ho chuka hain." The actor also praised fans for defending and loving the film.

Box office success 'Dhurandhar' breaks box office records Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza, has been a massive hit since its release on December 5. The movie has broken box office records and become the number one Indian film of 2025, surpassing the lifetime collection of Kantara Chapter One (₹852 crore), with its worldwide earnings exceeding ₹876 crore, per Sacnilk.