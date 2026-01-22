'Dhurandhar' box office: Ranveer's film dips ahead of 'Border 2'

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna 's spy thriller Dhurandhar is slowing down at the box office as it approaches the end of its theatrical run. The film, which was released on December 5, has been performing consistently but saw a dip in collections on Wednesday. Despite this, it managed to rake in an estimated ₹1.15 crore on its 48th day of release (Wednesday).

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar' Week 7 collection The film started its seventh week on a shaky note, earning just around ₹1.75 crore on Friday. It saw good growth over the weekend, with its Saturday and Sunday collections estimated to be around ₹3 crore and ₹3.75 crore, respectively. However, weekday collections took a hit and saw the film dip to the ₹1 crore range. Its total collection for Week 7 stands at ₹12.7 crore so far.

Collection details 'Dhurandhar' box office collection: A week-wise breakdown The film's week-wise box office collections are as follows: Week 1 - ₹207.25cr, Week 2 - ₹253.25cr, Week 3 - ₹172cr, Week 4 - ₹106.5cr, Week 5 - ₹51.25cr, Week 6 - ₹26.35cr, and now in its seventh week, it has earned around ₹12.7cr so far. The total net collection of Dhurandhar stands at an impressive ₹829.4cr with its India gross collection hitting an estimated ₹995cr so far!

Advertisement