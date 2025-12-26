'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹633cr mark after 21 days
Dhurandhar, a Hindi spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, is making serious waves at the box office.
Released on December 5 by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film has raked in ₹633.50 crore in India after just 21 days—earning ₹26 crore on Day 21 alone.
The story's blend of action and suspense seems to be clicking with audiences across the country.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar started strong with ₹207.25 crore in its first week and picked up even more in Week 2 with ₹253.25 crore.
After a brief dip at the start of Week 3, it bounced back fast—pulling steady daily earnings of around ₹16-18 crore through Day 21.
On its third Wednesday, it sold an impressive 339K tickets—beating Pushpa 2's record—and maintained a solid Hindi occupancy rate of nearly 47%.
Globally, it's close to hitting over ₹1000 crore by Day 21.
What's next?
With this kind of momentum (and buzz), it's no surprise that Dhurandhar 2 is already set for release on March 19, 2026.
If you're into high-stakes thrillers or just want to see what all the hype is about, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist!