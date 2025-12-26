'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹633cr mark after 21 days

In numbers:

Dhurandhar started strong with ₹207.25 crore in its first week and picked up even more in Week 2 with ₹253.25 crore.

After a brief dip at the start of Week 3, it bounced back fast—pulling steady daily earnings of around ₹16-18 crore through Day 21.

On its third Wednesday, it sold an impressive 339K tickets—beating Pushpa 2's record—and maintained a solid Hindi occupancy rate of nearly 47%.

Globally, it's close to hitting over ₹1000 crore by Day 21.