Shehnaaz Gill says 'Bigg Boss' doesn't guarantee success

Television and film actor Shehnaaz Gill recently opened up about her journey after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss . Speaking to Zoom, she emphasized that fame from the show doesn't guarantee success outside. "Bigg Boss what you see... yes, you become famous and make a name for yourself, and you gain some riches. But after that, you need to change yourself," she said.

Career advice 'People work on themselves...' Gill further stressed that participants need to continue improving themselves after the show. She said, "It's not that after Bigg Boss you've become a star. It doesn't work like that." "People work on themselves. Agar kaam karoge, aage badhoge." "If you're stuck in Bigg Boss, that 'I did Bigg Boss,' so I think you'll be stuck there."

Career prospects Gill's future projects and collaboration with brother Gill, who recently produced the Punjabi movie Ikk Kudi, was also asked about working with her brother Shehbaz Badesha in the future. Initially, she suggested that he should focus on comedy shows. However, she later confirmed that they would collaborate on a comedy project. "One hundred percent we'll do something with comedy. I think he's very entertaining. I love him," she said.