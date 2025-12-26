'Stranger Things': Nancy-Jonathan's engagement was actually a 'breakup'

The fifth season of Stranger Things has been a rollercoaster ride for fans, especially with the fate of Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). In Season 5 Volume 2, while trapped in Hawkins's lab, Jonathan makes an "un-proposal", saying, "Nancy Wheeler, will you not marry me?" However, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have now clarified that this wasn't an engagement but rather a "breakup."

Relationship status Duffer brothers clarify the couple's fate Matt Duffer told PEOPLE, "That's a breakup. They are broken up." He added that they had known for "a while" that a breakup was coming for one of the show's longest-running couples. "It's hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think us, and the writers, all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself," he said.

Relationship dynamics Duffer brothers discuss Nancy and Jonathan's complicated relationship Duffer further explained, "I mean, how many people wind up with their girlfriend or boyfriend that they met in high school?" He added that Nancy and Jonathan's relationship is more complicated than normal high school relationships. Ross Duffer described it as a "trauma bond." Despite their on-screen breakup, the actors remain in a long-term relationship off-screen.