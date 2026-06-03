Standoff at California bank after man carrying explosives takes hostages 

Emergency response

2 hostages released

Heavily armed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, bomb squads, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) negotiators have been deployed to the scene. In an update, city police Sgt. Eric Celedon said two of the hostages have been released through negotiations and the rest are in "good health." "We have every single resource at our disposal out here to bring this to the safest resolution possible," he said.