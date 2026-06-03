Standoff at California bank after man carrying explosives takes hostages
What's the story
A hostage situation is currently unfolding at a Chase Bank in downtown Bakersfield, California. The incident began around 1:00pm local time when police responded to a bomb threat. A man, who claims to have an explosive device strapped to his chest, has barricaded himself inside the bank with hostages. The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed a "confirmed bomb threat" at the Chase Bank branch. Nearby buildings, including city hall and the police headquarters, were evacuated and certain roads were temporarily closed.
Emergency response
2 hostages released
Heavily armed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, bomb squads, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) negotiators have been deployed to the scene. In an update, city police Sgt. Eric Celedon said two of the hostages have been released through negotiations and the rest are in "good health." "We have every single resource at our disposal out here to bring this to the safest resolution possible," he said.
Corporate response
JPMorgan Chase monitoring situation
JPMorgan Chase said its branch is on the building's ground floor and is currently empty. The company is closely monitoring the situation and working with law enforcement. The building also houses a school district office. The identity of the suspect and the exact circumstances that led up to the standoff remain unclear.