Suriya-Trisha's 'Karrupu' dips again, falls short of ₹300cr global haul

Collection decline

'Karrupu' in numbers

The film had a strong start, raking in ₹113.85 crore during its first week. However, the second week saw a dip with collections of ₹54.3 crore. In its third week, the film's earnings further declined with ₹3.74 crore on Friday, ₹5.92 crore on Saturday, and ₹6.79 crore on Sunday. The downward trend continued into the third week with collections of ₹2.76 crore on Monday and ₹2.05 crore on Tuesday, respectively- marking its biggest fall yet!