Suriya-Trisha's 'Karrupu' dips again, falls short of ₹300cr global haul
What's the story
The fantasy courtroom drama Karrupu, starring Tamil superstar Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has been performing well at the box office since its release on May 15. However, the film's collections have started to decline as it entered its second week. On Tuesday (Day 19), it added ₹2.05 crore across 3,003 shows, taking the Indian gross collection to ₹216.1 crore and worldwide earnings to ₹294.85 crore, missing the ₹300 crore milestone by a smidge.
Collection decline
'Karrupu' in numbers
The film had a strong start, raking in ₹113.85 crore during its first week. However, the second week saw a dip with collections of ₹54.3 crore. In its third week, the film's earnings further declined with ₹3.74 crore on Friday, ₹5.92 crore on Saturday, and ₹6.79 crore on Sunday. The downward trend continued into the third week with collections of ₹2.76 crore on Monday and ₹2.05 crore on Tuesday, respectively- marking its biggest fall yet!
Sequel tease
Everything to know about film
In Karrupu, Suriya plays Karuppuswamy while director RJ Balaji plays the antagonist Advocate Baby Kannan. The film's ending suggests that Karuppuswamy's fight is not over yet, hinting at a possible political battle. The film also teases a potential sequel with a face-off between Karuppu and Vellai. The supporting cast includes Shivada, Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Swasika in pivotal roles.