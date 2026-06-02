Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' sees sharp drop; eyes ₹300cr worldwide 

Box office performance

India net total stands at ₹184.85 crore

The latest collection has pushed Karuppu's India net total to ₹184.85 crore, while the India gross collection stands at ₹213.75 crore. The film was screened in 3,141 shows across the country on Day 18, with Tamil contributing the most to its business. The Tamil version earned ₹2.05 crore on Day 18, while the Telugu version added ₹35 lakh to the overall total.