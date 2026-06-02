Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' sees sharp drop; eyes ₹300cr worldwide
What's the story
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu saw a significant drop in its box office collections on Day 18 (Monday). The film, directed by RJ Balaji, had earlier seen a strong weekend performance, but weekday numbers have now slowed down considerably. According to Sacnilk estimates, the action drama collected ₹2.4 crore India net on Day 18- a 59.3% drop from the ₹5.9 crore collected on Day 17.
Box office performance
India net total stands at ₹184.85 crore
The latest collection has pushed Karuppu's India net total to ₹184.85 crore, while the India gross collection stands at ₹213.75 crore. The film was screened in 3,141 shows across the country on Day 18, with Tamil contributing the most to its business. The Tamil version earned ₹2.05 crore on Day 18, while the Telugu version added ₹35 lakh to the overall total.
International earnings
International collections and plotline of 'Karuppu'
On the international front, Karuppu collected ₹50 lakh on its 18th day. This has pushed its total overseas earnings to ₹78.25 crore, bringing the worldwide gross to a whopping ₹292 crore. Now, it's targeting the coveted ₹300 crore landmark. Regionally, Tamil Nadu contributed ₹2.1 crore on Day 18 alone! The film's story revolves around a divine force that resides inside a man to challenge corruption and protect a young girl in need of a liver transplant.