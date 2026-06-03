Pakistan-linked mosque built illegally in Japan ordered to remove
What's the story
A mosque built on a 4,500-square-meter plot of land in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, has been ordered to be removed by the city. The mosque, linked to a Pakistani company, was built illegally on private land in Shimo-Akasaka without necessary permits. According to the city's urban development division, the area, designated as a mountain forest, is classified as an "urbanization control zone," which means development is strictly limited and any construction requires permission under the City Planning Act.
Builder mystery
Mosque was nearly complete when inspectors arrived
The issue first came to light in October 2024 when residents reported a steel-frame building under construction. By the time inspectors arrived, the structure was nearly complete. The then landowner, a real estate agent from Fujimi, claimed to have sold the property and refused to disclose the buyer's identity, citing personal privacy. In March 2025, however, it was learned that ownership of the land changed hands from the real estate company to a Kawagoe-based firm headed by a Pakistani national.
Ownership transfer
Pakistan's Ambassador attended opening ceremony
In March of this year, city officials obtained a "correction plan" from the company's representative, who vowed to demolish the buildings within five years. However, instead of demolishing the structures, an opening ceremony was held in April with many foreign nationals attending. Among them was Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed. The Pakistani embassy has since issued a statement, urging Pakistanis living in Japan to follow local regulations. "No construction project may be initiated without obtaining necessary permits," it said.
Explanation discrepancies
Company representative gave changing explanations
The Pakistani company's representative gave a changing explanation about the construction. He initially said he bought the land without knowing buildings couldn't be constructed there. However, a man claiming to be his father told The Asahi Shimbun, "The building was already there before we bought the land; we did not build it." For now, city officials maintain their position that "because it is an illegal structure, we want them to understand that, at...very least, the building must not be used."
Community growth
Impact on Japan's Muslim community
The disagreement in Kawagoe contrasts with the expansion of other Muslim communities around Japan. As of July 2025, there were around 160 mosques, including at least 17 in Saitama Prefecture. The Yashio Masjid in Saitama Prefecture consulted with the city and local residents before opening in 2000. It became a registered religious corporation in 2007 after obtaining signatures from residents over several years. The mosque now communicates with the local town association and gives advance notice of festivals like Eid.