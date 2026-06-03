Can 'Dhurandhar 2' cross mammoth ₹1,150cr milestone before OTT debut?

The espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , is on the verge of crossing the ₹1,150cr net domestic milestone. As of Day 76 (Tuesday, June 2, 2026), the film's daily collection stands at ₹0.1cr, taking its total domestic net to ₹1,148.88cr. With a worldwide gross of ₹1,812.96cr, including an overseas gross of ₹438cr, it is set to make history before its streaming premiere on JioHotstar on Thursday.

Box office success 'Dhurandhar 2' in numbers Since its release on March 19, the film has been a box office juggernaut. It raked in ₹674.17cr in Week 1 alone and added another ₹263.65cr in Week 2, surpassing the original Dhurandhar's lifetime net collection of ₹840.2cr with a total of ₹937.82cr by the end of Week 2. The film crossed the ₹1,000cr milestone in Week 3 and surpassed the ₹1,100cr mark in Week 5 despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla in Week 4.

Latest earnings Day 76: Collection of 'Dhurandhar 2' On Day 76, the film has added a live net collection of ₹0.1cr across 239 shows, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹1,148.88cr with a total Indian gross of ₹1,374.96cr so far. The film still has two days to meet the coveted ₹1,150cr milestone before landing on OTT.

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