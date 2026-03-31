'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' 1st Hindi film crosses ₹100cr in Karnataka
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge just made Bollywood history: it's the first Hindi movie to earn over ₹100 crore in Karnataka, a state where Kannada cinema usually steals the spotlight.
This milestone shows that audiences there are opening up to more Bollywood content, shaking up old viewing habits.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' benefits from word-of-mouth
The movie didn't just do well in Bengaluru: it pulled crowds across Karnataka, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and fans of the franchise.
Hindi films have rarely managed this before, so Dhurandhar: The Revenge could pave the way for more Bollywood hits in southern markets going forward.