Did Dunder Mifflin shut down? Spinoff 'The Paper' reveals  

Peacock's new series The Paper has shed light on the future of Dunder Mifflin, the paper company at the center of The Office. The spinoff show opens with a documentary crew revisiting Scranton Business Park, where they find Vance Refrigeration and other businesses, but not Dunder Mifflin. This prompts questions about what happened to the beloved fictional company from The Office.

Business closure Laser company seems to have taken over Dunder Mifflin's space The documentary crew meets Bob Vance, owner of Vance Refrigeration, as The Office fans would remember, who reveals that Dunder Mifflin has been closed for a while. He mentions that Phyllis, whom he married in Season 3, and Stanley keep in touch and adds, "Other than that, the One and Done guys (One and Done Laser) are fine. Less drama that's for sure." This laser company seems to have taken over Dunder Mifflin's space.

New ownership Acquisition by Enervate in Toledo, Ohio The documentary crew discovers that Dunder Mifflin was bought by a company called Enervate in Toledo, Ohio, in 2019. Vance recalls the acquisition and mentions that Phyllis was offered to move to Toledo but declined. This acquisition by Enervate ties the two shows together. We are told that Enervate sells products made out of paper, including local newspapers. The firm is trying to revive the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper.

Unexpected reunion Oscar took over the deal to work in Toledo The documentary crew then travels to Toledo Truth Teller newspaper's office and captures a familiar face, Oscar Martinez, who has moved to Toledo with Enervate. He is surprised by the camera crew and learns that the waiver he signed in 2005 at Dunder Mifflin still applies. We reach there on the first day of the paper's new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson (played by Domnhall Gleeson).

Creator's statement So, does Dunder Mifflin not exist anymore? Greg Daniels, the creator of The Office and The Paper, has kept the fate of Dunder Mifflin ambiguous. He said, "It's not that it's no more, it's just that they're no longer in the Scranton branch location." He added that Oscar still works for Dunder Mifflin, and there are boxes of Dunder Mifflin paper on The Paper set.