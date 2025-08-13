Diddy sues witness in sex trafficking case for $100 million
Sean "Diddy" Combs has doubled down in court, raising his defamation lawsuit to $100 million.
He first sued witness Courtney Burgess for $50 million, but according to an August 11 complaint, the amended case now names Burgess's attorney Ariel Mitchell and Nexstar—the company behind NewsNation—as defendants.
Lawsuit claims witness' past ethics issues
Diddy says they spread false stories about him assaulting minors at his events.
Burgess even claimed on NewsNation in October 2024 that she had video proof involving Diddy and other celebrities.
Diddy's team calls these accusations "damaging" and "false," and they've questioned Mitchell's credibility due to past ethics issues.
There are also rumors swirling about Diddy seeking a presidential pardon because of his old friendship with Donald Trump.