'Dignity. Balance. Respect': Kiara on work-life balance post-motherhood
Kiara Advani is opening up about juggling work and motherhood in the film industry.
After welcoming her daughter Saraayah in July 2025, she's all about finding a healthy balance between personal well-being and career goals, guided by her motto: "Dignity. Balance. Respect."
How motherhood is shaping Kiara's choices
Since becoming a mom, Kiara's been more thoughtful about the projects she takes on, focusing on mental health and picking roles with meaningful stories over just big genres.
She's excited for her next biopic and echoes Deepika Padukone's call for fairer work hours in Bollywood.