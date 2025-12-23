'Cocktail 2' shoot wrapped up; Homi Adajania shares update

The shooting of Cocktail 2 has been completed for the year, filmmaker Abhisekh Kapur recently confirmed. Kapur took to Instagram to share a story with a picture of the film's slate, announcing that the "Final Slate for the Film this year. Schedule 2025 Wrapped." The post was later shared by director Homi Adajania , who responded with a laughing emoji. Later on Tuesday, he shared a goofy picture with film lead Kriti Sanon .

Production challenges 'Cocktail 2' faced delays during Delhi schedule The production of Cocktail 2 faced multiple hurdles during its Delhi schedule. Initially, filming was delayed due to the unfortunate Red Fort blast, which disrupted the planned timetable. As time went on, increasing pollution levels and security concerns added to the difficulties, prompting makers to reschedule certain shoot dates for safety reasons.

Film information 'Cocktail 2' plot details remain undisclosed Despite the excitement surrounding the film's shooting news, details about its story remain undisclosed. Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail and is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, with Luv Ranjan writing the script. The team is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release in the second half of 2026, but no official date has been announced yet.

Director's return 'Cocktail 2' director Adajania returns to franchise Adajania, who previously directed the first Cocktail film, is back for this franchise. The original Cocktail movie revolved around a love triangle between Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty). It delved into the intricacies of love, friendship, and emotional fidelity in a young urban setting. This time, Shahid Kapoor is leading the film with Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the mix.