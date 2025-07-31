Next Article
Dipika Kakar celebrates 'KSBKBT' comeback, shares her cancer recovery journey
Dipika Kakar is all smiles as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns with Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) back on screen.
She posted a nostalgic screengrab, saying, "They are back! Seems like they never left our lives."
Kakar's health update
While celebrating the show's revival, Kakar is also open about her fight with stage 2 liver cancer.
After a tough 14-hour surgery in 2024, she's been keeping fans updated about her recovery—recently sharing the joy of finally holding her baby Ruhaan again.