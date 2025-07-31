Neeraj Pandey calls AI edit of 'Raanjhanaa' disrespectful
Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey isn't happy with Eros International for using AI to give Ambikapathy (the Tamil version of Raanjhanaa) a new, happier ending.
He called the move "utterly disrespectful" and pointed out that just owning the rights doesn't mean you can change a film without talking to its creators.
For Pandey, AI should be used thoughtfully, not just because it's possible.
Why this issue is bigger than 1 film
Pandey—famous for movies like Special 26—feels this isn't just about one film; it's about how the industry uses new tech like AI going forward.
Director Aanand L Rai called the edit a "gross violation," while writer Varun Grover described it as a "dystopian experiment."
Meanwhile, Eros insists they did everything legally and kept human oversight.
The debate highlights why clear rules around AI in filmmaking are needed now more than ever.